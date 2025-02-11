Family of twin captives Gali, Ziv Berman receive sign of life

The family of the twins Gali and Ziv Berman, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, were told Tuesday by authorities that they had received a sign of life from their beloved from the Hamas captives returning from the Gaza Strip.

This is the first time the families got any confirmation that they were alive since the previous hostage deal, in November 2023. Both are alive, they are held separately, and are not in good condition, the family learned.

The Berman brothers, both 27 years old, were kidnapped from the kibbutz neighborhood that houses young adults. On October 7, Gali insisted on going to the home of Emily Damari, who has since been released in the current hostage exchange, since she was alone. Gali and Ziv were born, raised, and worked together.

The confirmation follows that of captives Alon Ohel and Eliya Cohen, young men who were abducted by Gazan terrorists on October 7.