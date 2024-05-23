Two members of the Hamas terrorist organization, a father and son, have confessed to raping and murdering Israeli civilians during the October 7 attack, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail published on Thursday.

Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his 18-year-old son Abdallah, provided graphic accounts of their crimes during interrogations.

The Daily Mail report details their brutal actions, including invading homes, murdering civilians, and committing sexual assaults.

The confessions describe how Radi and his son broke into Kibbutz Nir Oz. Jamal Radi admitted, "In each house where [we] found someone, [we] either killed them or kidnapped them."

He shamelessly described raping a crying woman at gunpoint and leaving her without knowing her fate. Abdallah’s confession revealed a more harrowing truth: his father killed the woman after multiple rapes by the terrorists, including himself and his cousin.

Flash90

Abdallah stated, "My father raped her, then I did, and then my cousin did, and then we left, but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her." He also admitted to raping another girl and breaking into five houses during the attack.

Both father and son are currently in Israeli custody awaiting trial, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The Daily Mail's report follows a detailed account of sexual violence on October 7 presented by Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General.

Patten's report was based on interviews with victims and survivors and described the events as "a catalog of the most extreme and inhumane forms of killing, torture, and other horrors."

The report also noted that women attending the Nova music festival on October 7 were among those victimized by Hamas' use of sexual violence as a weapon.

An IDF spokesperson commented on the video, stating, "Over the past months, we've seen countless evidence of the brutal violence used by Hamas on October 7, including harrowing acts of gender-based and sexual violence. These confessions further prove that any attempt to deny the horrors of October 7, and discredit the testimonies of witnesses, survivors, and freed hostages, is part of a campaign to de-legitimize Israel and to promote the justification of terrorism."