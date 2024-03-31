Father defends award for photo of daughter's abduction on Oct 7

Nissim Louk, the father of Shani Louk, who was tragically abducted and killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, has voiced his support for the recognition of a photo capturing his daughter's abduction, despite criticism from activists and friends of other victims.

The Associated Press (AP) recently received a prestigious journalism award in the Team Picture Story of the Year category for its photo essay titled "Israel and Hamas War."

One of the images featured in the collection depicts a half-naked woman, identified as Shani Louk, lying seemingly unconscious in the back of a pickup truck surrounded by armed men. This photo, taken by freelance photographer Ali Mahmud, who was embedded with Hamas terrorist during the attack, stirred controversy and condemnation from various quarters.

Speaking to the Ynet news site, Nissim Louk expressed his perspective on the matter, stating, "It's good that the photo won the prize. This is one of the most important photos in the last 50 years."

He likened the image to historical photographs that symbolize significant eras, such as the iconic image of a Jew raising his hands or paratroopers at the Western Wall. Louk emphasized the importance of such documentation for future generations, saying, "This is history. In 100 years, they will look and know what happened here."

Shani Louk, aged 22, was among the victims of the horrific Supernova music festival attack carried out by Hamas terrorists. The assault resulted in numerous casualties and abductions, including Louk, whose body is still being held in Gaza.

While Louk's father sees the recognition of the photo as a positive development in preserving historical memory, others have criticized the decision to award it. Israel's Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, denounced the prize as a form of "normalization of antisemitic hate," reflecting the deep divisions surrounding the image's portrayal.

Critics argue that the awarding of such a photo is insensitive and unethical, causing further anguish to the families of the victims. Shani Cohen, a friend of Shani Louk, described the decision as "completely unethical" and "completely ridiculous," emphasizing the pain it has caused among Louk's loved ones.

Yuli Tsinker, another friend of Shani Louk, expressed mixed feelings, acknowledging the shocking nature of the image while also highlighting its potential to shed light on the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists.