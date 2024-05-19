Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Sunday for Israel to impose a buffer zone in southern Lebanon during a Religious Zionism faction meeting in northern Israel.

Smotrich responded directly with his demand to an ultimatum by War Cabinet member Benny Gantz, which stated that he would leave the government if a long-term plan for the Gaza Strip is not introduced.

According to Smotrich's proposed ultimatum, Israel must demand Hezbollah halts its attacks and withdraw north of the Litani River in Lebanon. Only then should evacuated residents of northern Israel return home.

Smotrich also said Israel's cabinet must announce a resolution to remain in all of the Gaza Strip, as this is the only way to maintain security in southern Israel.

It is also imperative for Israel to fully conquer Rafah and retake control of the Philadelphi corridor between Gaza and Egypt, Smotrich said.

His statement comes amid political rifts being publically opened between politicians. Gantz said on Saturday that the current Rafah operation is months overdue, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also expressed his disagreement with unclear plans of who will administer Gaza once Israel concludes major operations there.

Smotrich blamed the October 7 tragedy on the "conception" held Israeli politicians for years, which he said also led to Israel's 2005 disengagement from Gaza and 2000 withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

