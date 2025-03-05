Findings published from Nahal Oz, Netiv HaAsara massacres on October 7

The IDF published its findings on Tuesday into the massacres in Nahal Oz and Netiv HaAsara on October 7, 2023. The investigations reveal the deadly shortcomings in preparation and deployment, as well as tragic friendly fire incidents.

Nahal Oz

The IDF did not prepare for the widespread surprise attack that befell Israeli communities on October 7. The assault involved isolated and pinpoint penetrations, with no additional forces that could be dispatched to Nahal Oz.

The commander of the local security force fell bravely at the beginning of the first infiltration, and he alone had the code to open the armory. His deputy was the only one on the force who had a rifle at his home, and also carried a personal handgun. Using these weapons, he and his commander fought alongside a squad of the Yamas, the Israeli Border Police tactical unit that was deployed to the kibbutz, throughout the entire battle.

The investigation found that the civilian security team was not adequately equipped, lacking sufficient equipment, firepower, and protection, with the investigation finding it did not sufficiently contribute to the defense of the kibbutz.

During the second wave of the terrorists' penetration, which started around 10:00 am, there was a lack of order in the defenses which led to a loss of operational control. The murder and kidnapping spree in the kibbutz took place during this wave. The kibbutz's command and control oversight collapsed in the first hour of the attack and ceased to exist.

It was also reported that one resident of the kibbutz was accidentally killed by the IDF, and two more are suspected to have been killed.

The investigation determined that the IDF failed in its mission to protect the kibbutz. In the brutal attack, 11 community members, two members of the security team, and two foreign citizens were murdered. In addition, eight captives were taken into the Gaza Strip, including the murdered Tsachi Edan, who was recently returned for burial. Another member of the kibbutz and a foreign citizen who were taken from Nahal Oz are still being held captive.

The uniqueness of the battle in Nahal Oz kibbutz is reflected in the fact that, despite its proximity to the Gaza border, the civil security forces and security forces managed to halt the first wave of the attack. According to the investigation, more than 180 terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz and about 80 terrorists were killed within the kibbutz itself. The kibbutz houses and agricultural areas suffered heavy damage; the recovery process is expected to take a long time.

Netiv HaAsara

The IDF investigation into Netiv HaAsara, also submitted on Tuesday, said that "the rapid mobilization and brave fighting of the Civil Defense Class members in the early hours, together with IDF forces after their arrival, contributed to saving the lives of many residents." During the brutal attack on the moshav, 13 residents were murdered, three members of the civil security team were killed, and another member of the Israeli security forces was killed.

Despite the rapid arrival of the IDF, they were unable to halt the killing spree. The battle in Netiv HaAsara was extremely costly considering the small number of terrorists who infiltrated. The investigation team noted the courage and bravery of the civil security members.

Amid thousands of terrorists infiltrating in dozens of locations, the IDF encountered difficulties to engage in every battle zone. This is at the center of the findings from the IDF General Staff investigations.

Nativ HaAsara's security was bolstered by fighters from the 51st Battalion of the Golani Infantry Brigade, consisting of four fighters on duty and a readiness platoon made up of 25 fighters.

The surprise attack began as terrorists began infiltrating into Israeli territory via paragliders, vehicles, and on foot. Within minutes, the entire brigade was under a well-organized attack.

In Netiv HaAsara, a member of the civil defense team noticed the terrorists entering on paragliders. He opened fire, but failed to hit them. With three terrorists inside the community, the murderous rampage began in three independent locations.

Only some of the civil security team received the first alarm that terrorists had infiltrated the community, with the commander calling on the team members to evacuate and defend neighbors and their homes. There was a known risk that the team could come under fire from friendly IDF troops entering Netiv HaAsara to defend against the terrorists.

One terrorist was eliminated in a gunfight with a member of the security team, and about 10 minutes later the group of IDF fighters joined him. Meanwhile, the two remaining terrorists joined and continued the massacre. They then withdrew westward toward Gaza, holding positions in a grove. Later, they retreated towards Gaza.

After scanning the community, the security forces concluded that the remaining terrorists had left. They rescued families and evacuated the wounded. Some of the IDF troops left for Nir Am after receiving reports of more terrorists there.

After noon, seven more terrorists entered the moshav, with the security forces engaging them. Four were captured, while the three others retreated back to Gaza.

Following hours of scans, an evacuation route was secured and the residents fled the community.

According to the IDF probe, the murder spree could have been stopped sooner. Despite the presence of a large readiness squad and the rapid arrival of troops to Netiv HaAsara, the security forces failed to stop the murder spree. According to the investigation findings, all the forces in the settlement did not operate according to the relevant combat tactics.