First Look: Pier-building begins for Mediterranean Gaza aid pier

Construction is now underway for the floating JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore) pier in the Mediterranean Sea, marking a significant step forward in efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The pier, which is being built to support USAID and humanitarian partners, will serve as a crucial hub for receiving and delivering essential aid supplies to Gaza.

The initiative has garnered support from USTRANSCOM and USEUCOM, which are facilitating the movement of humanitarian aid.

However, the cost estimate for constructing the pier has soared to $320 million, according to a U.S. defense official and a source familiar with the matter. This figure represents a substantial increase from earlier estimates and underscores the significant financial investment required for the project.

Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Democratic-led Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed concerns about the escalating costs.

He emphasized that the project's expenses have surged, describing it as a "dangerous effort with marginal benefit" that will burden American taxpayers.

The decision to construct the pier comes as aid officials advocate for improved access for relief supplies into Gaza, particularly amid concerns of famine in northern Gaza.

By establishing a sea route for aid delivery in addition to existing land routes, the Biden administration aims to address urgent humanitarian needs in the region.