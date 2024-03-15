First ship arrives in Gaza with 200 tons of aid using new sea route

A ship towing a barge loaded with food arrived off the coast of Gaza on Friday, marking the inaugural voyage of a new aid route from Cyprus aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The vessel, organized by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity, brought nearly 200 tons of aid to Gaza's shores, with a second ship expected to follow soon.

Witnesses reported that rough seas slowed down the process of unloading the cargo onto land. Footage posted on social media showed the barge being towed by a salvage ship, indicating the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions.

The aid delivery is part of an effort by humanitarian groups to find alternative routes for providing essential supplies to Gaza, which has been grappling with dire shortages exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. WCK has been instrumental in constructing a makeshift jetty to facilitate the offloading of aid from the barge in Gaza's shallow waters, given the lack of proper port infrastructure.

Jose Andres, the founder of WCK and a renowned chef, provided updates on the operation, confirming that a portion of the aid had already been delivered from the barge. However, more work remains to be done in the coming hours to ensure the successful distribution of the remaining supplies.

While airdrops and sea shipments offer temporary relief, aid groups emphasize the importance of establishing safe land corridors for truck convoys to deliver aid more efficiently. The current military restrictions, ongoing war, and the breakdown of order in Gaza have made land deliveries nearly impossible.

In response to mounting pressure, Israel recently allowed six aid trucks to enter Gaza directly, a step welcomed by aid organizations. However, much more needs to be done to address the urgent needs of Gaza's population.

The aid brought by the WCK vessel includes essential food items such as rice, flour, lentils, beans, tuna, and canned meat. It is intended to provide relief to residents in the northern part of the Strip, which has borne the brunt of the conflict and subsequent humanitarian fallout.

While this shipment represents only a fraction of the aid required to meet Gaza's needs, it lays the groundwork for future deliveries. A second vessel, loaded with additional aid, is slated to depart for Gaza once the distribution of the current shipment is completed.