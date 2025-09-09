Flotilla for Gaza says boat struck at Tunisian port; authorities deny

Recommended -

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza (GSF) said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.

Tunisian authorities said the explosion originated inside the vessel, and Tunisia's National Guard spokesperson told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth," and that a fire broke out on the vessel itself.

The GSF said in a statement that the Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, caught fire on its main deck and below-deck storage. It also said an investigation into the drone attack was underway, and its results would be released once available.

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the GSF said.

Israel has not commented on the incident.

In June, the IDF blocked a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg and others in an initial attempt to enter Gaza via sea.