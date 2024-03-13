Floyd Mayweather visits Israel for solidarity trip, receives 'Lifesaving Award'

Boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather visited Israel to provide his support, as well as to receive a “Lifesaving Award” from United Hatzalah emergency response service for the American athlete’s delivery of medical equipment during the war.

During the visit, Mayweather was welcomed by United Hatzalah’s founder and president Eli Beer and senior officials from the emergency response service, who gave the former boxer a tour of the organization’s Dispatch and Command Center, and to meet its Arab and Jewish volunteers.

“United Hatzalah’s activity is astonishing and I hope that the entire world adopts the model of providing medical treatment within 90 seconds. United Hatzalah volunteers are world champions of lifesaving,” Mayweather concluded at the end of the visit.

In the early period of Israel’s war, following the Hamas-led October 7 attack, Mayweather sent his private plane filled with medical equipment to help the thousands that were wounded. On his trip to United Hatzalah, after being introduced to the volunteers and hearing their stories, the boxer was visibly moved by their accounts of bravery and courage.

United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah VP of Operations Dovie Maisel gave an overview of the organization's activities by its 7,000 volunteers, Jews and Arabs alike, as well as the incredible technology that enables the volunteers to be the first to respond to calls. Mayweather was impressed with the trailblazing invention of ‘ambucycles’ used by first responders to cut through traffic and arrive at medical emergencies rapidly.

“It was an honor for us to host the incredible Floyd Mayweather, a true friend of United Hatzalah and of the people of Israel, who came to Israel especially in order to express solidarity and support,” Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said in the statement.

“He took the time to come and see the amazing work of our thousands of volunteers in times of routine and during these challenging times. It’s a big honor for us, and we are thankful for his generous support. I was pleased to give Floyd our “Lifesaving Award”, which was handed to him using a drone, that our drone unit can use in times of emergency to send medical equipment from the air in areas that are hard to access. I thank Floyd for his support for United Hatzalah and for the people of Israel,” he concluded.