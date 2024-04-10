Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz issued a direct threat to Iran, warning that if it attacks the Jewish State from its own territory, then Jerusalem would react likewise.

The statement comes as the country completed broad military preparedness drills in light of the record-high tensions with Tehran. Late Tuesday, the IDF said it had struck terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Syria, the second such confirmation that was issued that day and marking a rare break from its usual policy of ambiguity regarding Israeli operations in Syria.

