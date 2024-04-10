FM: If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond directly | LIVE UPDATES
IDF forces continue to operate in central Gaza, with the army saying it had eliminated a number of terrorists in face-to-face combat over the past day
Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz issued a direct threat to Iran, warning that if it attacks the Jewish State from its own territory, then Jerusalem would react likewise.
The statement comes as the country completed broad military preparedness drills in light of the record-high tensions with Tehran. Late Tuesday, the IDF said it had struck terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Syria, the second such confirmation that was issued that day and marking a rare break from its usual policy of ambiguity regarding Israeli operations in Syria.
Air Canada resumes flights to Israel
For the first time in the six months since the war in Gaza broke out, an Air Canada flight from Toronto landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday morning, as an increasing number of airlines reopen their flight routes to Israel.
Yair Lapid meets Senator Chuck Schumer, calls him 'great friend of Israel'
Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who is on travel to the United States, met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday evening. Saying he and the top American Jewish lawmaker primarily discussed Israel's security concerns and the effort to return the hostages, Lapid wrote on X, "Schumer is a great friend of Israel and I was happy to meet him."
Schumer came under harsh criticism in after making a speech in the Senate saying there should be elections in Israel.
Cost of humanitarian aid pier in Gaza could top $200 million
The cost of building a new pier in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid could cost the United States between $180 to $200 million, according to ABC News.
CENTCOM has not released an official estimate of the cost.
Biden administration officials say Netanyahu bluffing on date for Rafah offensive - report
Senior U.S. officials are publicly questioning the Israeli Prime Minister's claim that a date has been set to launch a ground maneuver in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, with officials telling CNN that the Israeli premier may have been bluffing to shore up domestic support.
Israeli official tells i24NEWS there is a 'long way to go' until Hamas agrees to a ceasefire-hostage deal
The official referred to a report in Lebanese media that said Hamas leadership was unhappy with the latest Israeli proposal, as the terror group appears unwilling to accept any deal that does not provide for a permanent ceasefire.
IDF eliminates terrorists in Gaza in face-to-face combat
The IDF's Nahal Brigade which continues to operate in central Gaza eliminated a number of terrorists throughout the past day in face-to-face combat. The Air Force also attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip, including rocket launchers, tunnel shafts, and other terrorist infrastructure. Fighter jets also destroyed launchers that were being used to attack Israeli soldiers operating in the northern sector of the Gaza Strip.
"If Iran attacks from its territory - Israel will respond and attack in Iran"
Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz issued a direct threat to Iran, writing a post on X and tagging the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Earlier Wednesday morning, Katz had said in an interview with local radio Reshet Bet that Israel "cannot afford to suffer attacks of this kind" and that it was the government's responsibility to the citizens of the country to project strength to regional enemies. He called Iran "the head of the snake" and said that "there is no Hamas without Iran," which he said is the message he regularly delivers to representatives from abroad.
"I think what he's doing is a mistake" says President Biden of Netanyahu
In an interview aired in the United States on Tuesday, the president upped his public criticism of the Israeli leader's handling of the war in Gaza
U.S. airdrops aid into Gaza
United States Central Command released an update and photos of the humanitarian aid delivered via airdrops on Tuesday in Gaza, saying it delivered over 50,000 meals in the north of the enclave.
U.S. forces destroy anti-ship ballistic missile launched by Houthis in Yemen
CENTCOM confirms that it destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile that had been launched from Yemen and was targeting a U.S.-flagged, U.S.-owned vessel that was being escorted by a U.S. warship as it traveled through the Gulf of Aden.
