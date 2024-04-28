FM Katz urges embassies to bolster security amid ICC arrest warrant concerns

In response to mounting concerns over potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for senior Israeli political and IDF officials, Foreign Minister Israel Katz has issued a directive calling on Israeli embassies worldwide to ramp up security measures.

The move comes amidst fears of a surge in anti-Semitic sentiment globally.

Reports circulating suggest that the ICC may soon issue warrants targeting high-ranking Israeli figures. In light of this, Katz emphasized the need for proactive measures to counteract what he described as a possible "anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli anti-Semitic wave" across the world.

"The threat posed to Jewish communities abroad cannot be understated," Katz stated, underscoring the gravity of the situation. In addition to fortifying security at Israeli embassies, he has urged Jewish organizations worldwide to collaborate closely in preparation for any potential developments, including coordinating heightened security around Jewish institutions.

Minister Katz's plea for heightened vigilance extends to Minister Amichai Chikli, responsible for combating anti-Semitism. Katz emphasized the expectation that the ICC would refrain from issuing warrants against Israeli officials. He expressed concern that such actions would not only undermine Israel's ability to defend itself but also bolster extremist groups like Hamas and Iran-backed factions.

"We expect the court (ICC) to refrain from issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli political and security officials," Katz asserted. "There is nothing stranger than trying to prevent Israel from defending itself against a murderous enemy who openly calls for the destruction of the State of Israel."

In his statement, Katz highlighted Israel's adherence to international laws of war and its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite challenges posed by groups like Hamas, who exploit civilian populations. He reiterated Israel's resolve in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

"We will not lower our heads, we will not be discouraged, and we will continue to fight until all the hostages are freed, the defeat of the terrorist organization Hamas, and the return of our residents of the south and north to their homes, in peace and security," Katz concluded.