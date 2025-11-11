FM Sa'ar warns Iran ahead of Estonian embassy opening: 'We will not be deterred' | LIVE BLOG
FM Sa'ar's message to Iran before the opening of Israeli embassy in Estonia: 'We will continue to expand Israel's ties around the world'
The IDF announced troops have dismantled several structures that were used as terror infrastructure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon this week.
Additionally, in an operation conducted last month in the same area, the troops identified and neutralized old weapons and explosive devices stored in these structures.
"The presence of such infrastructure constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement read.
Additionally, The IDF published a statement regarding military exercise in the West Bank region. "As part of the exercise, there will be active movement of security forces and vehicles in the area. There is no fear of a security incident," the statement warned.
Second Lieutenant Hadar Goldin is laid to rest 11 years after his fall in Rafah
'We have reached a full circle. Operation Protective Edge has now ended': IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke at the funeral. Read more
Knesset approves the first reading of a death penalty law for terrorists
The bill proposed by MK Limor Son Har-Melech will now proceed to discussions in the Knesset committees, after a confrontation between MK Ben Gvir and MK Odeh almost turned physical at the plenum. Read more
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warns Iran ahead of Estonian embassy opening: 'We will not be deterred':
"It was recently reported that Iran attempted to assassinate the Israeli ambassador in Mexico. This is not the only place they have attempted to do this. From here I would like to send a message that will be heard from Tallinn to Tehran: Iran is constantly trying to attack Israeli embassies, Israeli ambassadors and Israeli diplomats. We will not be deterred. On the contrary - we will continue to expand Israel's ties around the world."
