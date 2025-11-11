The IDF announced troops have dismantled several structures that were used as terror infrastructure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon this week.

Additionally, in an operation conducted last month in the same area, the troops identified and neutralized old weapons and explosive devices stored in these structures.

"The presence of such infrastructure constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement read.

Additionally, The IDF published a statement regarding military exercise in the West Bank region. "As part of the exercise, there will be active movement of security forces and vehicles in the area. There is no fear of a security incident," the statement warned.

