Following reports on deal, Gallant comments on 'difficult decision' to return hostages

Speaking at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Bakum recruitment administration center, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke of the achievements in Gaza toward war goals set out after the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

"We have a supreme obligation to return our hostages home," Gallant began.

"The operational conditions that the IDF created through relentless military pressure on Hamas allow us flexibility, freedom of action and also making difficult decisions to return the hostages," the defense minister explained.

"I think we are at an appropriate point, but there is another side that needs to agree to this," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, multiple reports emerged of progress being made during ceasefire and hostage negotiations in Cairo, as well as Israeli and Hamas officials downplaying the new optimism.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to leave the coalition if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended the war without a "broad attack on Rafah in order to defeat Hamas."