IDF reveals footage of hostage Bipin Joshi discovered in Gaza loot

The Hostage Families Forum released a statement on Wednesday saying that Nepali hostage Bipin Joshi's family plans to reveal new footage of Joshi from Gaza, where he has remained hostage since his kidnapping by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The documentation was collected by the IDF as loot and was recently brought to their attention by intelligence officials.

The video was estimated to have been shot in November 2023, documenting Bipin in Hamas captivity.

"The sign of life found in Gaza, which we share with you today, is for us an anchor of firm faith that he is alive," the Joshi family said.

Bipin is an agriculture student who arrived at Kibbutz Alumim from Nepal less than a month before the war. On the morning of October 7th, he hid with his friends in a shelter on the kibbutz. When the terrorists threw in the first grenade, he managed to push it out and throw it away, but the second grenade thrown at them left him and his friends unconscious. He was abducted from the shelter along with several other agricultural workers from his country.

Last August, nearly two years after he was kidnapped, Bipin's family came for the first time to the hostages' square in Tel Aviv. His sister Pushpa spoke, saying, "It took us 22 months to find the strength to come here. We were isolated in Nepal." She addressed her brother in Nepali, saying, "I miss you very much. Do not lose hope, be strong, stay alive!"

"My brother is a student who found himself in a war he has no part in," Pushpa said. "The last videos of Rom and Evyatar shattered us. My parents are devastated, barely holding on. They miss their only son. I miss my best friend — the one who dreams of growing bananas to make banana chips. The creative and funny guy," she said.

Bipin is one of only two hostages, along with Tamir Nimrodi, from whom no sign of life has been received to this day.