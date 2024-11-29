For 2nd time in 2 days, IDF carries out airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity
After identifying terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher in southern Lebanon, the Israel Air Force thwarted the threat
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
For the second time in two days, the IDF confirms it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity and movement of a portable rocket launcher.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1862518476516065779
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 2 comments