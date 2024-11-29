For 2nd time in 2 days, IDF carries out airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity

After identifying terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher in southern Lebanon, the Israel Air Force thwarted the threat

For the second time in two days, the IDF confirms it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity and movement of a portable rocket launcher.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1862518476516065779

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

