Netanyahu to meet with heads of northern communities for first time in 4 months

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with the mayors and heads of northern Israeli communities in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, in order to discuss the needs of the residents who have been evacuated from their homes for over seven months.

The last time Prime Minister Netanyahu met with the local authorities was approximately four months ago. At its conclusion, Netanyahu had promised to pass a number of resolutions on rehabilitating the northern communities.

The Mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avichai Stern, told i24NEWS: "We are going into the meeting with the aim of getting clear answers. When will the security threat be removed, what does the government plan to do, when are we returning home, and when will the decision on aid to northern settlements be approved, including a unique package of benefits for the residents of Kiryat Shmona for the day after [they return]."

"The success of the meeting will depend on getting clear answers to these questions along with timelines," Stern added.

Earlier in May, Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, "Who says that September 1 is the target date, and what will happen if it is delayed by a few months?" which aroused angry responses from the heads of the northern authorities.

Eyal Margolin / Flash90

On Saturday night, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz laid out 6 issues that he demanded the prime minister address, or else he threatened to leave the government. This included returning the residents of the north to their homes by September 1.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is convening a faction meeting of the Religious Zionism party in northern Israel, after which he will deliver a press conference.

Last week, the government announced that hotels which have been hosting evacuated residents from the north should be prepared to house them until the end of 2024. For over 7 months, the residents of the north have been evacuated, most of them living in hotels across the country. Thousands of launches have been made from Lebanese territory, including rockets, anti-tank missiles, and UAVs, causing massive damage to homes and agricultural areas.