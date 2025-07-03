Former Hamas hostages received by White House spokeswoman | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a revised cease-fire framework put forward by Qatari mediators, signaling a potential breakthrough in months-long negotiations with Hamas. Hamas is expected to deliver its official response within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Washington, former President Donald Trump is set to meet freed hostage Edan Alexander and his family at the White House on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Israeli-American, who was released from Gaza in a U.S.-brokered deal nearly two months ago, is expected to thank Trump for his role in securing his release and advocate for the return of hostages still held by Hamas. The Oval Office meeting comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to turn temporary truces into lasting cease-fire arrangements.

