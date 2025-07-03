Former Hamas hostages received by White House spokeswoman | LIVE BLOG
'I had the honor of meeting another group of brave hostages freed from Gaza. The horrors they faced while held captive by Hamas are unimaginable' said Leavitt
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a revised cease-fire framework put forward by Qatari mediators, signaling a potential breakthrough in months-long negotiations with Hamas. Hamas is expected to deliver its official response within the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, in Washington, former President Donald Trump is set to meet freed hostage Edan Alexander and his family at the White House on Thursday.
The 21-year-old Israeli-American, who was released from Gaza in a U.S.-brokered deal nearly two months ago, is expected to thank Trump for his role in securing his release and advocate for the return of hostages still held by Hamas. The Oval Office meeting comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to turn temporary truces into lasting cease-fire arrangements.
Hamas satisfied with guarantees in proposed agreement but concerned about humanitarian aid and IDF withdrawal
Hamas expressed satisfaction Wednesday with the final offer of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a prisoner exchange, delivered through Egyptian and Qatari mediators. According to sources, the movement has begun internal consultations with the aim of reaching an agreement that will end the war. The Hamas statement stated that national consultations will be held to reach an agreement that will ensure an end to "aggression," Israel's withdrawal, and the transfer of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza. It was also noted that the mediators are making intensive efforts to reconcile positions and reach a framework agreement that will open a serious round of negotiations.
Trump to welcome freed hostage Edan Alexander at the White House
The visit, confirmed by the White House, comes after what officials describe as a deeply personal effort by Trump to help secure the dual Israeli-American citizen’s freedom.
Former Hamas hostages received by White House spokeswoman
"I had the honor of meeting another group of brave hostages freed from Gaza. The horrors they faced while held captive by Hamas are unimaginable, but their strength and faith in God are an inestimable inspiration. President Trump is working tirelessly to end this brutal war and bring ALL hostages home. God bless them," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. They were also received by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
