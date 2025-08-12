Former PA official may be appointed Gaza governor amid ceasefire talks

Recommended -

Samir Hulileh, a former senior official in the Palestinian Authority and prominent businessman, revealed on Tuesday that he could be appointed as the governor of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the Palestinian news agency Ma’an, Hulileh said that this proposal has been under discussion for over a year and a half.

The plan outlined by Hulileh involves a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, followed by the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the area. In its place, Arab forces would be deployed under American supervision.

Governance of Gaza would be handled by an Arab League committee composed of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority, and Qatar. Hulileh added that Hamas has given its general approval to this initiative.

However, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa issued a firm denial from a Palestinian Authority spokesperson, stating no agreement has been reached regarding appointing any Palestinian figure to govern Gaza.

The statement emphasized that only the official State of Palestine, through its government or a designated committee headed by a minister, has the authority to manage Gaza. It also warned that any other move would deviate from the national consensus and potentially aid Israeli efforts to separate Gaza from the West Bank.

Born in Kuwait in 1957, Samir Hulileh is a leading Palestinian businessman, serving as CEO of the Palestinian Development and Investment Company (PADICO). He holds board positions in several subsidiaries including the Palestinian Media Group and the Palestinian Stock Exchange. Hulileh has also held senior roles in the Palestinian Authority, such as Secretary of the Council of Ministers and Assistant Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the American University of Beirut and is known for his work to promote Palestinian economic growth.

Recently, Hulileh warned about the worsening financial crisis in the Palestinian Authority, attributing it largely to the ongoing Israeli occupation while calling for urgent internal reforms, particularly in reducing government salary expenditures, which account for half of the public budget.