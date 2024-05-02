Former U.S. official says Hamas leader surrounded by hostages

A former US Army official told Sky News on Thursday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is purportedly using Israeli hostages as human shields to safeguard himself and his family.

General Jack Keane, former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, cited insider sources suggesting that Sinwar has approximately 15 to 20 hostages surrounding him and his family in Gaza.

"My sources tell me that Sinwar...has 15-20 hostages protecting him and his family," Keane stated emphatically during his interview with Sky News. "That's why they have these hostages to guarantee their survival."

Furthermore, Keane emphasized that Israel's military actions to pressure Hamas are justified in order to secure the release of these hostages. "Israel is absolutely right in putting military pressure on them to force the release of the hostages," he affirmed.

AP

This revelation echoes a similar report from February, when the Washington Post indicated that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) believed Sinwar was hiding in tunnels beneath Khan Yunis, surrounded by a human shield of hostages.

The reported use of hostages by Hamas sheds light on the group's refusal to release all the hostages demanded by Israel.

IDF Spokesperson

Previously, Hamas claimed difficulty in locating the hostages and proposed a ceasefire of several weeks to facilitate their release.

The use of human shields is a violation of international humanitarian law, condemned by various human rights organizations and governments worldwide.