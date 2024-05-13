Four IDF soldiers wounded by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon

Four Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were wounded by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the IDF reported on Monday.

The incident left three soldiers with light wounds, while one soldier sustained moderate injuries. All four were promptly evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

The missile attack occurred following alerts issued earlier in the day in northern Israe.

The IDF has not disclosed the specific location of the incident or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a separate incident on the same day, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) penetrated Israeli airspace and crashed in the area of Zarit. There were no casualties reported in this incident.

Furthermore, two UAVs originating from Lebanon exploded near Beit Hillel in Israel's northern region earlier on Monday.

The explosions triggered a fire in the vicinity, which was swiftly contained and extinguished by IDF forces.