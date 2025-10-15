Israel opens Rafah Crossing despite having received only 7 hostages' bodies | LIVE BLOG
Israel is currently investigating whether the fourth body handed over by Hamas in the second exchange, which occurred Tuesday night, actually belongs to a Gazan civilian rather than an Israeli hostage
The families of deceased hostages Uriel Baruch, Tamir Nimrodi, and Eitan Levi were notified Wednesday morning that the bodies of their loved ones had been identified at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, after they were returned to Israel Tuesday night.
The second transfer came after Israel warned it would restrict aid into Gaza until Hamas returned the bodies of all 28 deceased hostages.
Despite only having received eight bodies, Israel opened the Rafah Crossing Wednesday morning per usual for the transfer of aid.
Meanwhile, the IDF has continuously been preventing Hamas members inside the Strip from breaching the newly-formed "Yellow Line" -- Israel's line of defense in Gaza.
Troops warded off terrorists attempting to cross the line on Wednesday after the same situation occured on Tuesday.
"The IDF is acting in accordance with instructions and enforcing a clear policy of preparedness," Israel's Defense Minister Katz said on Wednesday. "Any violation will be met with an immediate response."
