Fourth fallen IDF solider announced as Lieutenant Matan Abramovich

Recommended -

Second Lieutenant Matan Abramowitz, 21, from Ganei Tikva, an armored corps officer in Battalion 52 of the Iron Tracks Brigade (401), has been confirmed as the fourth Israeli casualty in a Hamas guerrilla attack in northern Gaza City, the IDF Spokesperson announced Tuesday morning.

Staff Sergeant Uri Lamad, Sergeant Amit Aryeh Regev, and Sergeant Gadi Kotel were also killed in the same incident. The tragedy occurred shortly after the unit returned from an early-morning operation in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and began a “dawn readiness” procedure.

During preparations, commanders entered a fortified shelter to assess the situation, while several soldiers remained inside a tank positioned outside the military compound.

Around 6 a.m., three attackers launched an assault on the force, reportedly throwing an explosive device into the tank’s hatch, which detonated inside. An exchange of fire ensued between the terrorists and IDF forces. During the engagement, an infantry soldier from the Nahal Brigade sustained moderate injuries to the leg, and two of the attackers were neutralized. The IDF confirmed that there was no breach of the fortified compound.