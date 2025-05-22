France & Saudi Arabia reportedly working on proposal for Hamas to disarm

Ahead of a United Nations conference scheduled next month, called by France and Saudi Arabia, the two countries are working on a plan for Hamas to disarm, according to a report in Bloomberg on Thursday.

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the US news site said that Saudi Arabia is discussing the matter with the Palestinian terrorist group, while it is unknown whether France has also contacted Hamas.

Allowing Hamas to retain some sort of political role raises the likelihood of it disarming, according to the sources.

This comes amid heightened tensions between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, as the meeting in the UN is part of a larger push by Macron to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have stalled, with the terror group demanding a full Israeli withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire. Netanyahu stipulated that the war would continue until the release of all hostages, Hamas leaders are exiled from Gaza, and no weapons remain in the Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Hamas is facing increased pressure from Israel's Operation Gideon's Chariots, which has moved into its ground phase. Protests have also continued against the terror group among the local population.

France joined the United Kingdom and Canada this week in threatening action over the lack of humanitarian aid arriving in Israel, although this followed Israel beginning to allow trucks to arrive in the Gaza Strip. The UK sanctioned settlers and settler groups, as well as suspended free trade talks to Israel, much to Jerusalem's chagrin.