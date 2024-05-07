Elma Avraham, the elderly woman who was airlifted from Gaza to Soroka Medical Center after being freed from Hamas captivity in a prisoner swap last November, has been released from the hospital after a five-month-long stay.

Avraham, who turned 85 during her hospitalization, underwent treatment for serious health complications resulting from a lack of essential medications while in captivity.

Ms. Avraham's ordeal began on the morning of October 7 when she was kidnapped from her home in the community of Nahal Oz. Following her release as part of a prisoner exchange, Avraham was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center in a critical condition. Professor Moti Klein, head of Soroka's ICU, described her initial condition as serious, unstable, unconscious, and requiring a respirator. Medical staff at Soroka fought tirelessly to stabilize her condition and provide the necessary care.

Avraham's daughter, Tali Amano, shed light on the challenges they faced in ensuring her mother received the vital medications she needed. Despite efforts to provide her medications through the Red Cross, they were turned away, exacerbating Avraham's medical complexities.

Throughout her hospitalization, Avraham's condition gradually improved, with medical professionals closely monitoring her progress. Professor Klein emphasized the importance of consistent medication in maintaining her stability and overall well-being.