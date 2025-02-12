From land, sea & air: IDF gears up for renewed fighting in Gaza

The IDF is preparing for various scenarios as the ceasefire deal with Hamas deteriorates, formulating battle plans based on ground, air, and naval forces, in addition to its other capabilities.

Israeli forces have already been reinforced, with more reserve troops called up and leave suspended in the Southern Command until further notice. There are no changes in the Home Front instructions, besides a memorial tree-planning event in the south that was canceled.

Two IDF divisions are currently in charge of defending Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip – the 162nd and 143rd. Since Monday, the area has been reinforced with regular forces to prepare for any escalation. Alongside regular battalions that have been transferred to the south, special units have also been mobilized to operate under the brigades. At this time, plans and battle guidelines are being arranged by the top military brass. More divisions, in addition to the forces currently in the field, are preparing to deploy in the south if needed.

Israel's security cabinet issued an ultimatum to Hamas, echoing US President Donald Trump's demand that "all the hostages" must return on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that "intense fighting" will resume if Hamas does not release the hostages. On Monday, the terror group said it was postponing the release slated for Saturday, citing alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.