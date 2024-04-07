From October 7 to April 7: Israel's war against Hamas

Six months ago, Palestinian terrorist factions led by Hamas launched a surprise cross-border attack on southern Israel. Around 1,200 individuals were massacred, marking the most lethal day in Israel's history and the most devastating for the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

In direct response, Israel embarked on a military campaign with the objective of eliminating Hamas. Half a year into the conflict, 133 hostages remain in Gaza and the IDF has planned to launch its next major maneuver into the southernmost city of Rafah on the border with Egypt, the last major Hamas stronghold and where many of the captives are believed to be held.

These are the major events that marked the first six months of Israel's war in Gaza:

October 7

At 6:29 a.m., Hamas militants launched a massive aerial attack triggering rocket alert sirens across south and central Israel and marking the start of the surprise invasion.

Thousands of terrorists crossed into Israel and attacked border communities and towns with a variety of heavy weapons, as well as the Supernova music festival that was taking place near the border.

1,200 people were killed that day and over 200 people were taken hostage into Gaza. Battles in southern Israel would continue over the following three days as the army rooted out the terrorists that had invaded.

(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

October 8

Israel formally declared a state of war under Article 40A, the first such declaration since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The stated aim was to eliminate Hamas's military capabilities and end its rule over the Gaza Strip.

300,000 reservists were called up, making it the largest mobilization in Israel's history.

(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

October 17

An explosion at al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in significant casualties, sparking widespread anger across the Arab world. Palestinians blamed it on an Israeli airstrike, while Israel claimed it was due to a misfired Palestinian rocket. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reported 471 deaths, a figure contested by Israel. An unclassified U.S. intelligence report estimated the death toll to be between 100 and 300, at the lower end of the spectrum.

Satellite Image 2023 MAXAR Technologies/AFP

October 18

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel in an unprecedented war time visit by an American leader, demonstrating his support for the Jewish State and attempting to avert a broader regional conflict.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

October 20

Hamas released two American-Israeli hostages: Judith Ra'anan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17, who had been kidnapped from kibbutz Nahal Oz.

Additionally, 20 trucks carrying a first batch of humanitarian aid, excluding fuel, made their way into Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

(Government of Israel via AP Photo)

October 27

After a week of limited tactical incursions, the IDF ground operation in Gaza officially began. IDF forces entering the north of the enclave, with the first mission being to encircle and then clear out Gaza City.

IDF Spokesperson

November 15

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, claiming it was being used as a dual-purpose facility, serving both as a medical center and a Hamas military command post. This accusation was refuted by Hamas. Following the operation, Israel reported the discovery of weapons and additional evidence corroborating its claims of Hamas utilizing a network of tunnels beneath the hospital complex.

Ismail Zanoun/AFP

November 21

The Israeli government ratified a deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., to exchange 150 Palestinian prisoners for 50 hostages. It also approved a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the possibility of extending it on a daily basis. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that Israel's military campaign against Hamas would continue following the ceasefire.

IDF Spokesperson

November 24-30

On Friday November 24, Hamas handed over the first group of hostages as part of the ceasefire deal. Every day, hostages would be handed over to Red Cross workers and taken to Rafah crossing, on the border between Gaza and Egypt, where they were then met by the IDF and flown back to Israel.

Over the course of the week-long truce, Hamas released a total of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenaged security prisoners.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

December 1

Following two extensions, ceasefire talks failed leading to a resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Disagreements over the release of more hostages, including Israeli men and soldiers, led to the collapse of the truce. 136 hostages taken into Gaza on October 7 remained in captivity.

(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

December 15

Three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed during fighting in Shuja'iyya. The Israeli army confirmed the tragic accident in which Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka and Alon Lulu Shamriz, who were being held together, were misidentified and shot dead, despite waving white flags at the time.

Courtesy

December 29

South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice in a case titled South Africa v. Israel (Genocide Convention). The accusation centers on alleged "genocidal acts" committed by Israel in Gaza.

South Africa went on to present its case on January 11, and Israel gave its defense the following day.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

January 23

The IDF spokesman announced that Division 98 had completed its encirclement of Khan Yunis. Later that day, the IDF confirmed 21 soldiers were killed in the collapse of buildings in the Al-Ma'azi refugee camp area, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

January 29

Three IDF brigades surrounded and launched a raid on Shatti hospital. At the same time, forces began maneuvering underground inside the tunnel routes. Hundreds of terrorists were killed in face-to-face combat and aerial strikes.

That evening, rockets were fired at the Tel Aviv metropolitan area for the first time in a month.

IDF Spokesperson

February 12

'Operation Golden Hand:' In a daring overnight operation, combined Israeli forces were able to rescue two abductees, Fernando Merman and Luis Har, who were being held in an apartment building in Rafah.

The two had been kidnapped from kibbutz Nir Itzhak, along with three family members who were released during the November truce.

IDF Spokesperson

February 18

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade had been defeated.

IDF Spokesperson

February 26

IDF forces uncovered one of the largest tunnels connecting northern and central Gaza, spanning 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) with multiple offshoots.

After repeated raids on Hamas headquarters, the IDF wrapped up a significant portion of its ground campaign in most parts of the Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

March 9-10

In an overnight air strike, the IDF killed Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas's military wing and considered the number three highest-ranking official in the terrorist organization. Confirmation of his death was slow to come out, first through Palestinian channels. The IDF confirmed the assassination on March 26.

IDF Spokesperson

March 18

Shifa hospital raid: Acting on Shin Bet intelligence, the IDF launched what would be a nearly week-long raid on Al-Shifa hospital, once of Gaza's main hospitals where Hamas had established headquarters on the compound. More than 200 terrorists were killed, including senior commanders, and about 800 suspects were arrested and taken for questioning.

Simultaneous to the hospital raid, the IDF brought humanitarian aid to the hospital, which included drinking water, food, medical equipment and a generator.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

March 25

The UN Security Council passed Resolution 2728 which called for an immediate ceasefire in exchange for the return of the 130 hostages who were kidnapped from Israel and are being held in Gaza. The resolution also demanded the expansion of humanitarian aid to the population in the Gaza Strip.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

March 31

Demonstrations led by families of hostages and grassroots activists turn chaotic. Following the rally, protesters outran police and reached the steps of Prime Minister Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, breaching the barricades. The stormy protests drew condemnation from government ministers and the head of the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency said there was a clear line between "legitimate protest and illegal and violent protest."

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

April 1

7 aid workers with the American NGO World Central Kitchen were killed in an airstrike in Gaza. An IDF probe determined that the "grave mistake" was caused by misidentification and acting against protocol; 2 commanders were dismissed from their posts. The tragedy spurred widespread condemnation from the international ceasefire, and caused President Biden to demand that Netanyahu address the humanitarian situation and close a ceasefire deal, or else he risked U.S. support.

27א

April 2

Former Hamas hostages addressed the Knesset's Committee for the Advancement of Women at an emergency discussion on the situation of the abductees who are still in Hamas captivity. Released captive Mia Regev told lawmakers: "Every female in captivity is subject to sexual harassment."