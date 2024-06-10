Full Israeli proposal includes 'permanent' ceasefire in Gaza before all hostages returned - report

Israel's Channel 12 news has published extensive details on Monday evening of what it claims is Israel’s May 27 proposed deal to Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage exchange.

The four-page document, reportedly titled “General Principles for an Agreement Between the Israeli Side and the Palestinian Side in Gaza on the Exchange of Hostages and Prisoners and Restoring a Sustainable Calm,” includes 18 clauses and outlines three phases.

Contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public insistence, the reported document does not include the elimination of Hamas as a governing force in Gaza.

Instead, it reportedly commits Israel to ending the war before all hostages are released.

Key Elements of the Proposal

First Phase:

- Hamas would release all women, men over 50, and ill or wounded civilians, totaling 33 hostages.

- Israel would release 30 Palestinian prisoners per hostage or 50 per female soldier, including terror convicts, based on lists provided by Hamas.

- A phased release of hostages, starting with three female civilians on day 1 and continuing with additional hostages every seven days.

- Release of Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, as well as 47 Palestinians re-arrested after the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal, along with all Palestinian women and children under 19 detained since October 7.

- No re-arrests for the same offenses.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Second Phase:

- Indirect negotiations beginning no later than day 16, concluding by the end of week 5 of the first phase.

- Restoration of “sustainable calm” with a cessation of hostilities and a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza before the exchange of soldiers and remaining men.

Eric Marmor/Flash 90

The Prime Minister’s Office has denounced the report as “incomplete and misleading,” insisting that Israel will not end the war until all its goals are met, including eliminating Hamas, returning all hostages, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

The office asserts that the full document would confirm these objectives.

Netanyahu has faced criticism from his far-right allies for not disclosing the full proposal to the security cabinet, with accusations that he is concealing information.