In a pivotal session at the United Nations Security Council, representatives grappled with the urgent humanitarian crisis surrounding the fate of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The meeting, convened at the insistence of Israel and the United States, marked the first gathering on the issue since October 7.

Among the attendees were Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who passionately advocated for action, and individuals directly affected by the hostage crisis. Ayelet Samrano, mother of Yonatan Samrano, a victim of abduction and murder by Hamas, delivered an emotional plea to the Council. "A UNRWA employee kidnapped my son. A United Nations employee," she revealed, her voice trembling with grief. "Does the UN have my son? Does she know where he is? I ask you to give him back to me."

Her impassioned plea reverberated throughout the chamber as she beseeched the international community not to turn its back on the 132 other abductees. "You consider yourselves moral people, but you give priority to terrorism over morality," Samrano lamented, her anguish palpable.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan echoed her sentiments, decrying the Council's inaction in the face of ongoing atrocities. "In the 32 weeks since October 7, the Security Council and the UN have done nothing to free the hostages who are subject to rape and torture. Nothing. It is immoral and distressing," Erdan asserted, his frustration evident.

AP/Seth Wenig Le Conseil de sécurité de l'ONU se réunit avant de voter une résolution concernant un cessez-le-feu à Gaza au siège des Nations Unies, le 20 février 2024.

Directly addressing the Council, Erdan demanded accountability. "How much pressure have you put on the terrorist leaders? Has the Council condemned Hamas and demanded that the Red Cross be allowed to check the condition of the abductees? Look Ayelet, Shoshan, and Gili in the eye and give them answers!" he implored.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israelis who's family members are held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza react during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem

Erdan emphasized the urgent need for action, asserting that the release of the hostages is paramount to ending the conflict. "If the Council truly wants the war to end, it should make the release of abductees a top priority," he urged, warning against the dangerous precedent of inaction.

As the session drew to a close, Erdan reiterated the gravity of the situation. "The situation of the abductees is the most urgent and critical humanitarian issue that the Council must address," he declared, underscoring the imperative for immediate intervention.