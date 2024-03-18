'Future of Middle East' depends on Gaza victory, Netanyahu tells AIPAC

"The future of the Middle East" depends on victory in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, speaking to members of AIPAC in Jerusalem.

Board members of the American Israeli Political Action Committee (AIPAC), led by President Michael Tuchin, visited Jerusalem and met with Netanyahu.

"How do we define victory? We define it as the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capability. We define it also as the return of the hostages," he said.

Netanyahu added that victory also included "preventing the return of Gaza becoming a threat to Israel at any time in the future."

Bringing back Israeli residents of the border area with Lebanon is also a key part of the war's goals, he said, which includes pushing Hezbollah back.

Achieving these goals will "deliver a stinging blow to the Iran terror axis, which is behind everything that we're seeing here today."

The fight is not just Israel's battle, but also "the battle for the victory of the Israel-American-moderate Arab axis against the Iran axis."

"Uunless we have that victory," he said, "we have a defeat," indentifying the struggle as a fight between "civilization and barbarism."

Despite growing international criticism, including by US officials fearing a deepening humanitarian crisis if Israel goes ahead with operations in Rafah, Netanyahu vowed to "finish the job."

Four battalions are still active in Rafah, the last stronghold of the Hamas terrorist organization. Netanyahu said Israel must "smash" the remaining operatives, warning that leaving Hamas's terrorist organization intact would mean losing the war.

Regarding concerns of civilians, Netanyahu concluded that Israel would "get them out" of Rafah and areas of combat.

