Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant made an unexpected visit to the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning.

The visit was centered around the Israeli military corridor in the central region of the Gaza Strip.

Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense

Accompanied by high-ranking military officials, including Brigadier General Barak Hiram, commander of the 99th division, Galant observed firsthand the ongoing operations and engaged in a strategic assessment of the situation with key commanders.

Addressing reserve fighters stationed in the division's brigades,Galant reiterated Israel's steadfast commitment to its objectives in the conflict. "We have clear goals for this war," he affirmed, "we are committed to the elimination of Hamas and the release of the abductees."

Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense

Expressing concern over Hamas's intentions, Galant emphasized the urgency of the situation. "We recognize alarming signs that Hamas actually does not intend to go to any outline agreement with us," he stated.

"The meaning of this - action in Rafah and the entire Gaza Strip in the near future."

"We are moments before action in high readiness," he declared. "The IDF knows what to do, we are prepared for things and it will accompany the entire strip from north to south."