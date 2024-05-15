Gallant calls on Netanyahu to say Israel won't have civil control of Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday evening to declare that Israel will not establish civilian control over the Gaza Strip after the war.

Gallant emphasized the strategic, military, and security risks of such an option, urging the government to consider alternatives to the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces.

"Hamas no longer functions as a military organization—most of its battalions have been dismantled, and it has turned to terrorist warfare conducted by individuals and small squads," Gallant stated.

"However, as long as Hamas retains control over civilian life in Gaza, it may rebuild and strengthen, thus requiring the IDF to return and fight in areas where it has already operated."

Gallant highlighted the necessity of dismantling Hamas' governing capabilities: "The key to this goal is military action and the establishment of a governing alternative in Gaza."

"In the absence of such an alternative, only two negative options remain: Hamas’ rule in Gaza, or Israeli military rule in Gaza," Gallant explained. "I must reiterate—I will not agree to the establishment of Israeli military rule in Gaza. Israel must not establish civilian rule in Gaza."

He further warned against indecision, stating, "Indecision is, in essence, a decision. This leads to a dangerous course, which promotes the idea of Israeli military and civilian governance in Gaza. This is a negative and dangerous option for the State of Israel strategically, militarily, and from a security standpoint."

Gallant called on Netanyahu to take decisive action: "I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a decision and declare that Israel will not establish civilian control over the Gaza Strip, that Israel will not establish military governance in the Gaza Strip, and that a governing alternative to Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be raised immediately."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sharply criticized Gallant's stance.

"From Gallant's point of view, there is no difference between whether Gaza will be controlled by IDF soldiers or whether Hamas murderers will control it," Ben-Gvir said.

"This is the essence of the 'conceptzia' of a defense minister who failed on October 7 and continues to fail even now."

Ben-Gvir concluded, "Such a defense minister must be replaced in order to achieve the goals of the war."