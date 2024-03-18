Gallant hails elite Border Police unit for ability to 'reach every terrorist'

Defense Minister Yoav Galant met members of the elite Border Police Yamas fighters on Monday during a tour of their base in central Israel, hailing their operations in the West Bank.

The Yamas unit "turns the safest places in the eyes of the terrorists into their death traps," Gallant said. "They close in on them, and a place that is considered a safe place immediately becomes a trap where the terrorists die or surrender."

Yamas operates "day and night all over Judea and Samaria (West Bank), in the most sensitive areas, and reaches every terrorist," he added

He expressed his gratitude to the unit's efforts, and spoke about the operations in the Gaza Strip's Shifa Hospital.

"We took another step tonight to defeat Hamas - the place that was the safest for the terrorists turned into a death trap within minutes - this will be the case all over Gaza and Judea and Samaria," Gallant said.

During the raid, a senior member of Hamas was eliminated, although an Israeli soldier also fell in the fighting.

For more on the Israel-Hamas war, click here