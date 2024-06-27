During his visit to Washington, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized Israel's capacity to inflict severe damage on Lebanon in any potential conflict with Hezbollah, warning that Israel could take Lebanon "back to the Stone Age."

However, he stressed that his government prioritizes a diplomatic solution, a path currently being pursued with the support of the United States, according to a Reuters report.

Gallant highlighted the urgency of addressing the "security situation in the north" during his discussions with US officials. He made it clear that Israel cannot tolerate Hezbollah's military presence along the Lebanese border.

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant stated to reporters.

In his meetings, Gallant also presented a three-tiered proposal for the governance of Gaza following any post-war scenario. This plan would involve local Palestinian Arabs, regional partners, and the United States, explicitly excluding Israel and Hamas. He described the proposal as "a long and complex process that depends on many factors" without providing further details.

Ariel Hermoni/ Defense ministry

Gallant's itinerary included a significant meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, where he noted substantial progress on various issues, including force build-up and munitions supply.

"During the meetings, we made significant progress, obstacles were removed, and bottlenecks were addressed," Gallant commented. He expressed gratitude towards the US administration and the American public for their unwavering support of Israel.

Ariel Hermoni/Defense ministry

Earlier in his trip, Gallant also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Their discussions focused on the threat posed by Iran, with Gallant reiterating the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Now is the time to materialize the commitment of American administrations over the years - the promise to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons," Gallant asserted.