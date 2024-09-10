Gallant tells troops to prepare for focus of war shifting north

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived Tuesday morning at the northern border, where he held a discussion with commanders to conclude the exercise of the 9th Brigade.

"We have a task here that is a task that has not been completed and this task is to change the security situation and return the residents to their homes," he told IDF soldiers.

Gallant received an overview of the brigade's activity in combatting terrorists and protecting settlements at the northern border, as well as a simulated combat exercise in Lebanese territory. He told troops that he was "impressed with the determination, the high professional level and the commitment to the mission that has been going on here for almost a year, both in the north and the south."

"The focus is shifting north, we are approaching the completion of our missions in the south," he said.

Earlier, he declared Hamas's military organization nonexistent as IDF continues operating in the Gaza Strip.