Gantz calls for commission of inquiry into October 7, Israel-Hamas war

War cabinet member Benny Gantz on Sunday proposed the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the events surrounding the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war with Hamas.

According to a statement by Gantz, the commission will investigate the top political and security echelons' decision making that preceded the outbreak of the war, with a 15 million shekel ($4 million) budget allocated.

Gantz recommended looking into the success or failure of operations conducted in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 attacks, in addition to the response to threats on Israel's northern border, both in Lebanon and Syria.

The probe will also investigate the preparation and readiness of the security and intelligence agencies, working in tandem with the government ministries.

The committee will be comprised of 15 members who will submit their findings to the government

Establishing a state commission of inquiry, Gantz said, will convey an important and unifying message to the Israeli public. The leaders of government and the security establishment are obligated to undergo an objective and professional examination, in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

The process, he concluded, will begin the process of national healing, restoring public trust. and strengthening resilience.

