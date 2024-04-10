In a press conference held in Sderot on Wednesday, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz asserted that Hamas had been militarily defeated following the recent operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza.

Gantz emphasized the significant achievements made by the IDF, stating, "From a military point of view - Hamas is defeated. Its fighters are eliminated or in hiding. Its abilities are cut off, and we will continue to strike what remains."

Furthermore, Gantz outlined a steadfast commitment to securing victory, affirming, "Victory will come step by step. We are on our way to it, and we will not stop. We will enter Rafah. We will return to Khan Yunis. And we will operate in Gaza. Wherever there are terror targets - the IDF will be there."

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In addition to addressing military matters, Gantz proposed the necessity of building a regional alliance led by the United States.

He advocated for the expansion of normalization agreements with countries like Saudi Arabia, aiming to bring about a strategic shift in the region.