Gaps between Israel, Hamas in Doha hostage talks remain 'large' due to Hamas intransigence

The gaps between what Israel is prepared to countenance and the demands of Hamas in the hostage talks in Doha remain "large," an Israeli official speaking on the condition of anonymity told i24NEWS on Saturday.

This follows a report in Hebrew-language media that Israel accepted the framework for a hostage deal proposed by U.S. officials and was awaiting the response from the Palestinian terror group holding over 100 Israeli hostage in Gaza.

The main obstacle for the stalemate was the intransigence of the jihadist group, the official added.