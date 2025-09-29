Gaps narrowed, signs of optimism ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting over Gaza proposal

Significant progress was reportedly made on the path to a potential agreement that would end the war in Gaza ahead of the upcoming high-stakes meeting between US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.

As the time of the meeting nears, Israeli and US representatives continue to move closer to closing the gaps over Trump's 21 points for ending the war and returning the hostages and finalizing the proposal's wording, Israeli sources told i24NEWS.

"We’re getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too," Trump said in a telephone interview with Reuters. "Everybody wants to make the deal."

Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer met again in New York with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who was a Middle East envoy during his first term, overnight Sunday into Monday.

Trump and Netanyahu are set to meet at 11:00 EST (Israel time), with the joint lunch and press conference expected to take place at 1:15 EST (20:15 IST).

Trump told Reuters on Sunday he had received a "very good response" to his proposal and is optimistic about getting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back it when the two meet on Monday in Washington. Meanwhile, Hamas has yet to agree to the terms, Israeli sources said.

Netanyahu also met with a delegation of Yesha Council leaders in New York, along with the council's chairman, Yisrael Gantz, and head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan. Netanyahu promised to "raise the issue of sovereignty" in his meeting with Trump but underlined the complexity of the situation. They told Netanyahu that this was a "one-time opportunity" to apply sovereignty in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to recognize a Palestinian state.