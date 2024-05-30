Gaza aid deliveries drop by two-thirds since IDF's move into Rafah - UN

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday said the amount of humanitarian aid entering the enclave has dropped by two-thirds since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began its military operation in Rafah in southern Gaz.

"The amount of food and other aid entering Gaza, already insufficient to meet the soaring needs, has further shrunk since May 7," stated the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A daily average of 58 aid trucks reached Gaza from May 7 to Tuesday, compared with a daily average of 176 aid trucks from April 1 to May 6, OCHA said, a drop of 67%. The figures are said to exclude private sector cargo and fuel. OCHA stated that no aid entered Gaza from the pier on Monday or Tuesday.

The UN has long said at least 500 trucks a day of aid and commercial goods need to enter Gaza. Aid deliveries have dropped "due to the closure of Rafah crossing, the inability to safely and consistently pick up commodities from the Kerem Shalom crossing and limited deliveries through other entry points," said OCHA.

Israel's deputy UN ambassador Jonathan Miller on Wednesday told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that Israel was fighting a war against Hamas, not the civilians of Gaza. "This is why Israel is committed to facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza from every possible point of entry. Despite Hamas rocket fire on the Kerem Shalom crossing, it is fully functional and aid trucks are entering," he said.