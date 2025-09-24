Gaza aid flotilla reports drone strikes off Greek coast

Recommended -

The United Nations has urged an “independent and impartial” investigation into alleged drone attacks on the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said a dozen explosions were reported near the vessels on Tuesday evening.

The UN stressed that those responsible for the “violations” must be identified and held accountable.

Flotilla organizers said their ships came under attack while off the coast of Greece, citing explosions, drones, and communications jamming. “Unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed, and explosions heard from several boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement. “We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated.”

German activist Yasemin Acar and French MEP Rima Hassan claimed in a video posted on Instagram that five ships had been attacked. In another video, Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila reported that four boats were “targeted by drones dropping devices” just before another explosion was heard in the background.

Italy also condemned the alleged assault. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced that an Italian navy vessel had been dispatched to the area to provide assistance if required. “Italy strongly condemns this attack on a humanitarian flotilla,” Crosetto said.

The flotilla, composed of international activists, has been attempting to deliver aid to Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. The source of the alleged drone attacks has not been confirmed.