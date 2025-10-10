Gaza ceasefire goes into effect as Israeli gov't approves agreement for release of all hostages
US says it’s sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor Gaza ceasefire
Israeli government early on Friday ratified a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas, setting into motion the suspension of hostilities in Gaza that should see Israeli hostages freed within 72 hours.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1976414071093330062
"The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased," read the statement posted to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's English-language X account.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1976427637112500575
"We couldn't have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner," Netanyahu said, flanked by the two American envoys.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1976427645710802991
According to Netanyahu's office, the first phase of the agreement was signed on Thursday in Egypt, with the final authorization given by the Israeli government at 1:20 a.m. Friday.
The United States will help support and monitor the agreement's implementation, sending about 200 troops to Israel as part of a team that includes partner nations, non-governmental organizations and private-sector entities.