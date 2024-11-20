UN Gaza ceasefire resolution vetoed over lack of hostage condition

A new UN Security Resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip failed on Wednesday after the US vetoed the move, citing the lack of a condition to release all hostages held by Gazan terrorists.

"Today, a shameful attempt to abandon our kidnapped men and women by the UN was prevented," Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said. "Thanks to the US, we stood firm with our position that there will be no ceasefire without the release of the hostages. We will continue in this struggle until everyone returns home."

Danon slammed the 14 council members who voted in favor of the measure: "You have reached a new low. You have failed to uphold the principles of justice and peace and to fulfill your basic responsibility for the benefit of those who need you. The decision that was brought before this council was a decision that supports Hamas terrorism."