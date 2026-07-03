Gaza ‘day after’ plans advance, with humanitarian zones even if Hamas fails to disarm, i24NEWS understands

A series of meetings held this week in Cyprus brought together members of the Palestinian technocratic committee (NCAG), advisers to the Peace Council, High Representative for Gaza Nikolay Mladenov and Board of Peace Executive Board member Tony Blair.

Sources present in the meetings told i24NEWS the discussions went far beyond general principles and focused for the first time on concrete timelines, security arrangements, the number of Gazans expected to relocate, and the future governance of the Strip.

Participants say the key decision was to move ahead with the plan even if Hamas does not disarm in the immediate future.

Under the emerging plan, land and infrastructure preparations could be completed within 3–6 months, allowing the first civilians to move into areas inside the yellow zone. The first site is expected to be Tel al-Sultan, where tens of thousands of residents would be relocated initially, with temporary communities later expanding to house hundreds of thousands.

As long as Hamas remains armed, no permanent reconstruction using heavy building materials will take place. Instead, the plan calls for high-quality temporary housing, schools, healthcare facilities and employment opportunities.

Security inside the new areas would be handled by a new Palestinian police force trained in Egypt, alongside an international stabilization force expected to deploy in the coming months. The IDF would maintain the outer security perimeter and withdraw only from areas where a civilian population has been established.

Major questions remain unresolved — including how residents will be selected, what the demographic makeup of the new zones will be, and how to prevent Hamas from deciding who gets to leave for the new areas.

Sources involved in the talks say the decision to push ahead without waiting for Hamas to disarm stems from growing international pressure to improve Gaza’s humanitarian situation, as well as a US desire to create momentum on the ground and begin building a civilian alternative.

According to people involved in the planning, the initiative is not being framed as a concession to Hamas, but as an attempt to reduce its control over territory, civilians, aid, money and services. The distinction, they argue, is not between humanitarian relief and reconstruction, but between rebuilding under Hamas control and creating spaces outside Hamas rule. Advocates of the plan say under Hamas would have no role, authority or operational control inside the new zones.

One participant warned: “Hamas will try to sabotage every stage of the plan. That’s why every detail is being examined several steps ahead. Adjustments will be needed, but the sense is that the process has already begun — and no one wants to stop it.”