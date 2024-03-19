Gaza: Elite IDF units storm Khan Yunis deputy commander's HQ

Members of the elite Egoz and Maglan units operated in the heart Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and storming the headquarters of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade's deputy commander, the IDF said on Tuesday.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The two units, part of the Israeli army's Commando Brigade, raided dozens of terrorist targets located in high-rise buildings in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1770072734829089020 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After taking control of deputy commander Ahmed Klab's operational headquarters, the troops discovered numerous weapons stashed.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Operations were supoprted by intelligence and precise air support, enabling the soldiers to attack and kill terrorists entrenched in the buildings. In addition, they were able to neutralize the threat of booby traps set by terrorists.

Egoz fighters identified terrorists barricaded in one of the buildings, calling in an airstrike that killed four operatives.

To read more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here