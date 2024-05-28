Gaza ground operation expands: Israeli tanks enter the center of Rafah

The Israeli army has expanded its ground operation in Rafah, marking the first entry of Israeli tanks into the city's center since the Rafah crossing was brought under Israeli control.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the deployment of six brigades to intensify their operations in the region.

Among the brigades involved are the 401st Armored Brigade, the Nahal Brigade, the 12th Brigade, and the Baysalah Brigade, which typically serves as a combat training school but is now fully operational in this emergency situation. This strategic maneuver aims to extend the ground operation northwest towards the center of Rafah.

In parallel with this ground offensive, additional forces are actively working near the Philadelphia axis on the Egyptian border to dismantle Hamas tunnels. This concerted effort is part of Israel's broader objective to disrupt the operational capabilities of Hamas in the region.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reported that over a million Gazans have been displaced amid the ongoing conflict in Rafah.

Many have sought refuge in the northern parts of Rafah, while others have moved to humanitarian zones in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, and various camps throughout the central Gaza Strip.