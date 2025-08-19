Gaza Humanitarian Foundation launches new aid reservation system

Recommended -

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced the launch of a new aid distribution system this week, allowing families to reserve food parcels in advance using photo IDs and secure online accounts.

The initiative, GHF said, is designed to make access to humanitarian aid more predictable and equitable for vulnerable groups.

The pilot program began Sunday at Rafah’s Saudi Neighborhood distribution sites with 350 participants. GHF plans to expand the system in the coming weeks to other locations, with the goal of full implementation across all its distribution centers.

Participation in the program is voluntary, and traditional first-come, first-served distribution will continue for those who choose not to register.

According to GHF, the system addresses a persistent challenge at its sites, where younger, stronger men often reach aid ahead of women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Past adaptations have included women-only collection days and separate lanes, but the new system aims to go further by setting aside boxes in advance for registered households. Participants can create secure online profiles, receive ID cards, and receive direct communication from GHF about collection times, urgent updates, and special deliveries.

“This is real progress,” said John Acree, Executive Director of GHF. “It both demonstrates that GHF’s model is working and reflects our commitment to adapting to the needs of those we serve, while delivering on President Trump’s call for innovation to get more humanitarian aid into the hands of the people who need it most in Gaza.”