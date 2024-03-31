Gaza: IDF uncovers a cache of weapons at Shifa hospital's maternity ward

Assault riffles, sniper riffles, handguns were hidden in beds and pillows at the maternity ward

Israel Defense Forces seized a large cache of weapons hidden at the maternity ward of the Shifa hospital in Gaza, where the Israeli military has been conducting a major raid for the past week. 

The arsenal, hidden in beds, pillows and drop ceilings, included assault and sniper riffles, handguns, mortars and explosive devices.

Last week two top Hamas operatives were killed in a firefight at the maternity ward. 

