Gaza rocket activates sirens in southern Israel | LIVE BLOG
The projectile was downed by Israel's air defenses, no reports of damage
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Sirens warning of incoming rockets activated in several communities along the Gaza envelope area on Friday, as the IDF was carrying its operation in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket that crossed from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory, the military spokesperson said, adding there was no damage caused.
A subsequent rocket alert in the south represented a false alarm, the military said.
This article received 0 comments