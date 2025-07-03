Gaza: Shocking video reveals Hamas’ brutal abuse of civilians

Recommended -

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Ghassan Alian, published a video on Thursday on X in English. These videos, circulating on social networks in the Gaza Strip, show armed Hamas members brutalizing, beating, and even shooting civilians in dark alleyways. These acts of violence aim to suppress residents accused of disturbing the order imposed by the terrorist organization.

”Residents of Gaza, the savage and blatant abuse by Hamas, is trampling and destroying your lives," Alian said. "Hamas׳ spectacles of horror, intended to spread terror and brutality, are tools for sowing fear and harming the people of Gaza - all to preserve the group’s power and survival. Hamas stops at nothing, no matter how cruel or cynical toward its own people, in order to maintain its strength and hold the residents hostage to protect its status"