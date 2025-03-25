Gazans demonstrate against Hamas, call for terrorists to 'get out'

Gazans took to the streets of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday to protest Hamas, calling for the terrorist group to "get out."

As Hamas terrorists emerged from the Indonesian Hospital in the city to disperse the demonstrations, they were met by rocks hurled at them by the protesters.

One Palestinian who was at the demonstrations spoke to i24NEWS, relaying that the protesters are refusing to go home.

Slogans chanted included "Down with Hamas!"; "Hamas out!"; "Stop the war!"; and even "Release the hostages!"

The Gazan said that the Palestinians living in the enclave need protection from Hamas before the terrorists kill them.

He said that the protesters want to convey to Israelis that Gaza is not Hamas, a group hated by the Gazans, who want peace with Israel.

A senior Israeli official also spoke with i24NEWS on what the IDF's moves may be amid the development. "It is very early to assess whether this is a local event or a phenomenon that will expand," he said.

More protests are planned throughout Gaza on Wednesday.